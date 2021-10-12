What’s The Tea: New Plans Are In the Works For the Wendy Williams Show

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like this season of the Wendy William Show has been prolonged again. This time it maybe indefinite.

This is what is found on the Wendy Williams Show IG page:

The Wendy Williams Show will start airing originals on Monday, October 18, with an exciting lineup of guest hosts and panels to be announced shortly.

Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis. She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.

Wendy is a valued and stalwart member of the Debmar-Mercury family and has been so for 12 years. We want her health to be her top priority. As soon as she’s ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair.

We very much appreciate the respect for Wendy’s privacy, as well as all the good wishes from her fans, station partners and advertisers.

We are praying for a favorable outcome for Wendy Williams.

