Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Ambition and hard work go hand-in-hand, so the great Dr. Willie Jolley decided to start off his week of minute-long affirmations with a special word on the subject of setting goals and sticking to them.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Having the vision for a bright and successful future is only the first part of the journey, and the Doc explains why by highlighting the importance of stretching your backbone to reach your wishbone. Also, don’t shy away from repetition with this mantra in particular — it’s applies during the day, night and even in your dreams while sleeping!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Learn about persistence and perseverance below with “Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley” for Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Persistence and Perseverance was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9: