Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Choose to Win

Obstacles are an important part of life, but it’s how you decide to view them that ultimately proves whether your life will go in a positive or negative direction.

Dr. Willie Jolley uses his lesson for today to give a quick reminder on why it’s always important to never settle for a loss that can easily be turned into a triumph.

The good doc made his point by using an example of a businessman who saw his tire company fail due to the economy, resulting in many setbacks on a personal side. However, it’s how he decided to view the situation that eventually saw him at the head of a multimillion-dollar distribution company.

See why choosing to win will always be a benefit with today’s “Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley” for Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

 

