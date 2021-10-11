Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church, Literally

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A 2015 clip from Omarion has resurfaced.

The clip has now turned into the ‘Omarion Challenge’. The “Omarion Challenge,” started when an old clip of him recently resurfaced doing a military, syncopated, which some consider inspired by a Michael Jackson-like move on stage.

Kirk Franklin took the challenge to church-literally. The original clip of Omarion was from his 2015 performance at Verizon’s “Now Playing” music tour. And as always, you never know what dance it next to become the new trend or challenge. TikTok users suddenly took interest on mocking the original moves!

Then it became a “challenge” and just took off, with a bunch of celebs joining in the fun.

Kirk Franklin performed the challenge with a full choir.

Omarion posted the clip of Kirk on his Instagram page and captioned it, “@kirkfranklin 🔥. Love yah man! #omarionchallenge perfect Sunday moves!!! 🙌🏾🙏🏾😁🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.”

