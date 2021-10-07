Kirk Franklin Pens A Heartfelt Message To His Wife Reminding Her Of His Love

The 16-time Grammy winner added that he enjoyed being in quarantine because he got to give his wife his undivided attention and that he will continue to keep this up no matter how busy he is.

“I do love when the world was shutdown so I could focus only on you. I write this openly so the entire universe and every demon can understand I will never go back to the man I was when work was my mistress. Every flight, every hotel room, will forever have an empty space reserved for you my queen. Say the word, and you’ll be ‘flewed’ out. You get it. You’re my vaccine.”

The Franklins have been married for 25 years and it has been a bumpy ride. Tammy Franklin told Houston’s Majic 102.1 that their friendship and incorporating couples therapy has helped them maintain their relationship.

“We’re really good friends, we work really hard at our marriage, we’re intentional … we’ve had seasons of going to counseling. And even now we have little tuneups but we’ll talk about where we are, what do we need to work on, how do we get better. We’ve been really intentional about us and now that we’re empty nesting, we’re really getting to see what that hard work was for.”

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

