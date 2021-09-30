CLOSE
Companies are putting their foot down on having unvaccinated people in the workplace. On Monday, Novant Health here in Charlotte fired nearly 175 of its healthcare workers for not being in compliance with their mandatory vaccination policy. Other companies are also making the same decision to terminate its workers for not taking the shot. So, is it justified or overkill? You be the judge. Click here to read the full story.
Novant Health Terminates Nearly 175 Employees For Not Taking The Vaccine! was originally published on 1053rnb.com
Also On Praise 100.9: