Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Novant Health Terminates Nearly 175 Employees For Not Taking The Vaccine!

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Coronavirus updates

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital


Companies are putting their foot down on having unvaccinated people in the workplace.  On Monday, Novant Health here in Charlotte fired nearly 175 of its healthcare workers for not being in compliance with their mandatory vaccination policy.  Other companies are also making the same decision to terminate its workers for not taking the shot.  So, is it justified or overkill?  You be the judge.  Click here to read the full story.  

Novant Health Terminates Nearly 175 Employees For Not Taking The Vaccine!  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

New York City Announces Plans For Educational Reform…

 16 hours ago
01.01.70

Massachusetts White Man Arrested For Sending Racist And…

 17 hours ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close