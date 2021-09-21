Truck adverting Charlotte funeral home goes viral: ‘Don’t get vaccinated’

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A truck advertising a message about the vaccine in Charlotte goes viral.

On Sunday a black truck for Wilmore Funeral Home appears to be advertising a clever message for business: “Don’t get vaccinated.” The truck made trips around Uptown Charlotte during the Carolina Panthers home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Pictures of this advertisement on the truck were buzzing around Twitter and received thousands of retweets and shares.

Plot twist- Wilmore Funeral Home doesn’t exist. The advertisement was actually created by an advertising agency in Charlotte, BooneOakley. The ad agency partnered with StarMed- a local health care company. This was a marketing tactic used to encourage people to get vaccinated.

When you go to the fake funeral home’s website the only thing you will find is a message that reads “Get vaccinated now. If you not, see you soon.” Also, there’s a button hyperlinked to the message. Once clicking it, it links off to the StarMed vaccine information page.

David Oakley, the agency’s president, spoke to Newsweek and said he wanted to push people to get vaccinated.

“A lot of pro-vaccine advertising is very straightforward. We thought, ‘Is there a way to turn it around and do it from a different perspective?’” Oakley told Newsweek.

If the advertisement pushed more people to get vaccinated it did its job and as well caught the eyes of thousands around Charlotte and on the internet.

Text “NC” to 60796 to join Praise Charlotte mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO THE PRAISECHARLOTTE.COM HOMEPAGE

THE LATEST: Debbie Allen Takes Emmy’s Highest Honor

Lecrae To Host New Web Series ‘Protect The Bag’ Promoting Financial Health

Teddy, Tina Campbell Celebrate 21 Years Of Marriage With New Song [WATCH]

Dell Curry, Sonya Curry file for divorce after 30+ years of marriage

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music Announce Joint Tour

Kelly Price Tested Positive For COVID-19

Actor Charlie Robinson Passes Away at Age 75

Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Conviction Overturned By Court

Creating a Mindset to Master Business and Money

Olympia D talks to Urban One Founder, Cathy Hughes about TV One’s big night

Mental Illness is No Laughing Matter

Truck adverting Charlotte funeral home goes viral: ‘Don’t get vaccinated’ was originally published on 927theblock.com

Also On Praise 100.9: