Praise in the Park Atlanta Ticket Giveaway

The 16th Annual Praise in the Park goes down!
Our annual Saturday, October 2nd in Atlanta at Cellairis Amphitheater at Lakewood. For your chance to win listen to Melanie Pratt September 13-24 weekdays from 10 am- 3 pm.
Starring …Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Cece Winans, Deitrick Haddon, Erica Campbell, Pastor Mike, Charles Jenkins, Israel Houghton, Anthony Brown, Damon little, Kelontae Gavin, Monica Lisa Stephenson, The Group Fire, Mr. Talk Box, Doe and Canton Jones.
