Atrium Opens Mobile Testing Site Ahead of Labor Day Weekend!

As we kickoff this Labor Day Weekend, we have to be mindful that we’re still dealing with a pandemic. And Atrium Health is doing everything they can to prevent the spread of this virus. So if you’re experiencing symptoms, or been in contact with an infected person find out your status today! Visit Atrium Health’s Mobile Testing Site listed below:

Friday, September 3

Atrium Health

4222 Beam Road

Charlotte, NC 28217

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

