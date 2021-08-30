CLOSE
For a minute, the need for Covid-19 testing greatly decreased. However, the new surge of Covid-19 infections in the Queen City has created a demand for more testing locations. Well, Novant Health, Atrium Health, StarMed and American Family Care are answering the call by expanding their testing locations. So, if you, your family, or someone you know need to be tested for Covid-19, click here for a list of testing sites.
Medical Faculties Increase Covid Testing Locations In Charlotte! was originally published on 1053rnb.com
