Waking Folks Up with the Ramey Report

Willie Ramey, host of “Wake the Folks Up: With the Ramey Report” and his co-host/side kick Funky Boy are addressing important issues during their Saturday morning broadcast on 105.3. With an infusion of humor, light-hearted banter and serious topics – such as senior citizen health, the covid pandemic, southern soul music and healthy eating, the duo is tackling issues head on. “COMMUNITY VOICES” host, Ron Holland talked with Willie Ramey and Funky Boy about their unusual partnership and thought-provoking show.
