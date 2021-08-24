Steph Curry’s Parent File For Divorce!

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Source: Cassidy Sparrow / GettyThis report broke my heart. NBA player, Steph Curry’s parents, Dell and Sonya are going their separate ways after 33 years of marriage. According to TMZ, Ms. Sonya filed for the divorce from Dell on June 14 here in NC. Now, it’s not clear what caused the split, but I’m hoping they can work it out because they’re a beautiful couple. Click here to read the full story.

