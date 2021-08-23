Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Persistence vs. Resistance [VIDEO]

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

People will say “no” and for most who hear it, they take it as the end. If that’s you, Dr. Willie Jolley encourages you to flip that mindset in order to win more. Don’t give up! “What is a ‘no,’” he says? “It is nothing but a ‘yes’ waiting to happen. Is it a setback? No. It is just a setup for a great comeback. Your best is yet to come…”

In today’s “Wake Up & Win” segment, Dr. Jolley says persistence always breaks down resistance. Press play below to hear more of how.

