Sha’Carri Richardson Finishes Last In 100m Return. Tells Haters ‘Talk All The S— You Want, Because I’m Here To Stay’

Today was sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson‘s big return to track and field in the Prefontaine Classic after her suspension from Team USA and the Tokyo Olympics following a positive drug test earlier this summer. The 21-year-old athlete faced Team Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson who won all three medals (gold, silver, and bronze) in last month’s global race. However, while all eyes were on Richardson and all hands betting on an interesting showdown amongst the top fastest women in the world, Richardson experienced a debating defeat, finishing in 9th place, making her the last to cross the finish line at the 100m race.

Team Jamaica’s Thompson-Herah won first place and earned herself a personal-best record of 10.54 seconds, pulling away from her teammates Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson to take the top spot, just like she did at last months Tokyo Olympics. Wearing a platinum blonde, wavy wig that was parted down the middle, makeup, lashes, and her signature long, polished acrylic nails, Richardson, unfortunately, lost major ground throughout the race and earned herself a time of 11.14 seconds, more than four-tenths of a second slower than what was running earlier this season.

Check out footage of the race below.

While track and field fans and supporters of Sha’Carri Richardson were disappointed in the runner’s finish, she gave an earful in her post-race interview with NBC’s Lewis Jackson, firing off a few firey remarks and calling her last place performance “a great return back to the sport” after taking a month off amid her suspension.

“This is one race,” Richardson continued. “I’m not done. You know what I’m capable of. Count me out if you want to. Talk all the s— you want. Because I’m here to stay. I’m not done. I’m the sixth fastest woman in this game ever. Can’t nobody ever take that from me.”

Check out her full interview below.

Although the confident runner didn’t leave the Prefontaine Classic with a first-place finish, she’s far from being defeated. After all, it’s all because of her stylish, tattooed, pierced, and highly confident persona that spectators have found themselves tuning into the non-Olympic track meet in the first place, with the sport finally resonating with mainstream viewers from across the globe.

