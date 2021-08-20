Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Introducing: Schuyler Johnson Shares New Song “Found It In Jesus” & His Testimony Through Music

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

When it comes to the “Introducing” segment of Get Up! Mornings, we strive to find the next big voices in gospel music by giving them an early spotlight to shine for our loyal listeners.

This week we were blessed to have rising gospel act Schuyler Johnson on the show to deliver a powerful message with his new song, “Found It In Jesus,” and also speak candidly about his journey through the music biz.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Speaking on what he wanted to get across with “Found It In Jesus,” Schuyler says, “Everybody truly don’t know who Jesus is, and I feel like it’s my responsibility from the time I was a little boy to tell everybody about Jesus, whether I’m in school or wherever I am!”

Even with setbacks, including a stolen hard drive with all his new music on it, he still pulled through and we’re all the grateful for it.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Put yourself on to Schuyler Johnson for the latest segment of “Introducing” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

 

Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]

20 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_376201" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] Erica Campbell may be the Grammy Award-winning singer we know and love, but she’s also a fashionista in her own right. She’s gearing up to host this year’s Urban One Honors alongside award-winning journalist Roland Martin. She recently sat down with Hello Beautiful to chat about some of the fashions we can expect to see from her and her co-host. She reveled in supporting African and African-American designers; and shared she’s wearing a piece from her friend Al Johnson that “looks like a party” as well as a simple black dress from Keirra Sheard’s line Eleven60. See Also: Erica Campbell Wore An LBD From Kierra Sheard’s Eleven60 Line To Host ‘Urban One Honors’ This isn’t her first rodeo. Erica Campbell has a history of procuring specific looks that highlight her personal style. We complied this gallery of some of her most fashionable moments. Take a look below. See Also: Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Introducing: Schuyler Johnson Shares New Song “Found It In Jesus” & His Testimony Through Music  was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
Latest

Black Women’s Equal Pay Day: Where Black People…

 3 weeks ago
08.03.21

57th Anniversary Of The Civil Rights Act: 5…

 2 months ago
07.02.21
Photos
Close