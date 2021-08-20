Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Get Up Mornings! with Erica Campbell is hooking you up with a chance to win some money and a trip to Atlanta for an annual Praise In The Park concert!

Listen daily at 7:25AM EST/6:25AM CST for the “Word of the Day” and be the 25th caller with the correct answer to win $100 of Erica’s Ca$h! Caller 25 will automatically qualify for a grand prize trip for two to attend Praise In The Park.

CONTEST RULES

Text “NC” to 60796 to join Praise Charlotte mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

READ MORE STORIES ON PRASIECHARLOTTE.COM:

HEAD BACK TO THE PRAISECHARLOTTE.COM HOMEPAGE

Praise In The Park Flyaway Contest was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9: