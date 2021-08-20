Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Praise In The Park Flyaway Contest

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

GUMEC Praise in the Park Contest 2021

Get Up Mornings! with Erica Campbell is hooking you up with a chance to win some money and a trip to Atlanta for an annual Praise In The Park concert!

LISTEN LIVE

Listen daily at 7:25AM EST/6:25AM CST for the “Word of the Day” and be the 25th caller with the correct answer to win $100 of Erica’s Ca$h! Caller 25 will automatically qualify for a grand prize trip for two to attend Praise In The Park.

CONTEST RULES

Text “NC” to 60796 to join Praise Charlotte mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

READ MORE STORIES ON PRASIECHARLOTTE.COM:

HEAD BACK TO THE PRAISECHARLOTTE.COM HOMEPAGE

Praise In The Park Flyaway Contest  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

Black Women’s Equal Pay Day: Where Black People…

 2 weeks ago
08.03.21

57th Anniversary Of The Civil Rights Act: 5…

 2 months ago
07.02.21
Photos
Close