Naomi Osaka’s Latest Levi’s Collaboration Is Inspired By Her Heritage

Naomi Osaka’s reign isn’t letting up anytime soon, and rightfully so. The Tennis pro has been making waves across all industries. Not only has she become a fashionable covergirl and the face of Louis Vuitton’s most recent campaign, she is also a four-time Grand Slam singles champion, and the reigning champion at the US Open and the Australian Open.

Osaka’s clear interest in fashion has landed her a few notable deals, including her latest collaboration with denim retailer Levi’s.

The four-piece collection is set to launch on Tuesday, August 24th. It will include a bustier, shorts, low-rise jeans, and a denim kimono.

Osaka served as more than just the face of this collection. She worked with the design team to create pieces that speak to her unique style. She also drew major inspiration from her Japanese-Haitian heritage.

In a press release to WWD, the Tennis star spoke about her infatuation with kimonos: “I always loved wearing kimonos when I was a kid,” she said. “So, to be able to do it in denim felt really different and a bit unexpected.”

This will be the second collaboration between both parties. Earlier this year, Osaka made an appearance in the brand’s 501 denim campaign. This latest collection will undoubtedly lead to more collabs in the near future. The US and Australian Open winner’s recent media buzz has put her in high demand. Beyond the recent campaigns, Osaka will serve as a co-chair for the upcoming Met Gala, alongside famed poet Amanda Gorman. The opportunities are flooding in, and we’re happy to see it!

You can shop the Levi’s X Naomi Osaka collection on August 24th on Levis.com.

