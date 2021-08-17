Byron Cage Talks Importance of HBCUs As A Morehouse Man & Shares New Song “You Are”

The feeling of joy that gospel icon Byron Cage brings to his music is very similar to his overall personality if you’re ever blessed with the opportunity to speak with him.
The Get Up! church gracefully found that out recently when the multiple Stellar Award-winning artist stopped by to discuss the importance of HBCUs, his new song, “You Are,” and so much more.
Given Byron’s proud stance as a Morehouse Man, it was only right to get his opinion on what it was like attending a historically Black college and why those establishments are so necessary. He told us exclusively, “I’m not prejudice — I love all of God’s people — but there’s something I think about the African American experience that is so enriching, not just educationally but also culturally.” Can’t argue with that!
With his new song “You Are,” Byron speaks to God’s glory on all levels and how He possesses the ability to heal regardless of any circumstance, whether you need Him to be a “healer, deliverer or provider” as Cage puts it.
Take a moment to check out a powerful message from Byron Cage on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:
