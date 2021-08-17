Bronner Bros Postpone 75th Annual Beauty Show In New Orleans Due to Delta Rise

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Following the lead of the New Orleans Jazz Festival, the Bronner Bros. International Beauty Show has been postponed. Given the rise of the delta variant in New Orleans, show organizers believed it was more important to health and safety than moving forward with the 75th Anniversary show.

“With the Delta Variant wreaking havoc on our population, we do not feel that It Is safe to host the 18,000-20,000 visitors our show was on track to bring to New Orleans,” read the statement In part.

A statement on the Bronner Bros. website reiterated the commitment to the health and safety of participants, exhibitors, attendees, and industry partners.

While we have taken all precautions to host a safe and amazing show, we cannot control this virus. The New Orleans’ mandate that ALL visitors to the convention center, hotels, restaurants and bars are required to either show proof of being fully vaccinated or proof of a negative COVID test, still does not relieve us of our responsibility to play a role in keeping you as safe as possible. Since we cannot guarantee that everyone entering the venue will be fully vaccinated or free of the virus, or will want to take a COVID test, the best way we can keep you safe is to wait until the pandemic has ended or at least subsided to a better, new normal.

A new date had not been given. According to the website, refunds would be processed automatically for those who purchased tickets through the website.

Beginning this week, New Orleans requires proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test for anyone 12 or older who is participating “in activities with a higher risk of COVID transmission.” This includes those attending large indoor events, eating at an indoor restaurant or bar, attending an indoor gym or fitness, and large outdoor events.

Eater reported that some restaurants put a temporary pause on indoor dining while developing a plan to meet the new requirement. Checking vaccination status adds a new layer that some small businesses might not have been ready to handle.

Based in Atlanta, the Bonner Bros. has been a mainstay in Black haircare for generations. And while the hair show is on pause, large events are moving forward in Atlanta, like a revived FreakNik and the Shaky Knees Music Festival.

Unlike New Orleans, Atlanta does not have similar guidance around large events as the pandemic continues to surge. The news hit Tuesday that Georgia crossed over 1 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

See Also:

Atlanta Still Hosting FreakNik At HBCU As Delta Variant Fuels COVID-19 Spike In Georgia

Tuskegee Study Descendants: ‘A Lot of Misinformation Is Out There’ Feeding Into COVID-19 Mistrust

Bronner Bros Postpone 75th Annual Beauty Show In New Orleans Due to Delta Rise was originally published on newsone.com