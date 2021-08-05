The Willie Moore Jr. Show is hooking you up with a chance to win some money and a trip to Atlanta for an annual Praise In The Park concert!
LISTEN LIVE
Listen daily at 4:50PM EST for the “Question of the Day” and be the 25th caller with the correct answer to win $100 of Willie’s Ca$h! Caller 25 will automatically qualify for a grand prize trip for two to attend Praise In The Park.
Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE
Sign up for our newsletter:
Text “NC” to 60796 to join Praise Charlotte mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Tim Scott, Who Said ‘America Is Not A Racist Country,’ Is Reportedly Eyeing A Run For President
- Joys & Concerns: GRIFF Welcomes A New Ninth Grader With A Side Of Coyotes Issues
- Happy Birthday, Whitney Houston! 12 Times She Stole Our Hearts
- Jennifer Hudson Looks Like Royalty In All-Purple At ‘Respect’ Movie Premiere
- H.E.R., Erykah Badu Among Guests At Barack Obama’s 60th Birthday Bash
- Biden Administration Extends Student Loan Pause But Advocates Want It Gone
- Georgia Voter Pre-Purge Notices Reinforce Need For The For the People Act
- Andrew Cuomo Doubles Down And Blames Everyone For His Misconduct
- BeBe Winans Gives Glory To The Man Above With His “In Jesus Name” Music Video
- Tamela Mann Shares Why Her New Album ‘Overcomer’ Is All About Personal Perseverance
Praise In The Park Flyaway Contest was originally published on blackamericaweb.com