CLOSE
GRIFF had a word for men who are hurting or who have been hurt in the past on Get Up Mornings on Wednesday morning. He wants you to know that whatever it is you’re going through, God’s got it under control. It’s going to happen to you, it’s going to happen for you, but first, you must trust God.
Text “NC” to 60796 to join Praise Charlotte mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Take a listen to Mr. Griffin share his testimony below…
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.
5 Times We Were Inspired By The Gospel of Al Green
5 photos Launch gallery
5 Times We Were Inspired By The Gospel of Al Green
1. "Jesus Is Waiting"1 of 5
2. "None But The Righteous"2 of 5
3. "Amazing Grace"3 of 5
4. "The Lord Will Make A Way"4 of 5
5. "Pass Me Not"5 of 5
HEAD BACK TO THE PRAISECHARLOTTE.COM HOMEPAGE
THE LATEST:
- Mr. Griffin shares advice to men who are hurting: ‘Talk to God’
- Nina Turner Loses To Shontel Brown In Primary For Ohio Congress, And Battle Between Establishment And Progressive Democrats
- Actor, Michael Jai White Reveals Oldest Son Died From COVID-19
- Beyoncé’s Mom Thinks “BLACK IS KING” Lacked Promo By Disney+ Due To Racism
- Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music Announce Joint Tour
- Black Women’s Equal Pay Day: Where Black People Rank On The Wage Gap Totem Pole, In 2 Unfortunate Charts
- Wayne Brady Tells Racist Voicemail Heckler To “Kiss My A**”
- Stellar Award Winners Maverick City Music Share What It Means To Win New Artist & Album Of The Year
- Blue Ivy And Amaiyah Robinson Shine In Throwback ‘Black Is King’ Photo
- Wendy’s Manager Fired For Calling Black Woman ‘B**ch’ On Camera [VIDEO]
Mr. Griffin shares advice to men who are hurting: ‘Talk to God’ was originally published on getuperica.com