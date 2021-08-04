Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

GRIFF had a word for men who are hurting or who have been hurt in the past on Get Up Mornings on Wednesday morning. He wants you to know that whatever it is you’re going through, God’s got it under control. It’s going to happen to you, it’s going to happen for you, but first, you must trust God.

Text “NC” to 60796 to join Praise Charlotte mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Take a listen to Mr. Griffin share his testimony below…

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO THE PRAISECHARLOTTE.COM HOMEPAGE

THE LATEST:

Mr. Griffin shares advice to men who are hurting: ‘Talk to God’ was originally published on getuperica.com