Mr. Griffin shares advice to men who are hurting: ‘Talk to God’

GRIFF had a word for men who are hurting or who have been hurt in the past on Get Up Mornings on Wednesday morning. He wants you to know that whatever it is you’re going through, God’s got it under control. It’s going to happen to you, it’s going to happen for you, but first, you must trust God.

Take a listen to Mr. Griffin share his testimony below…

Mr. Griffin shares advice to men who are hurting: ‘Talk to God’  was originally published on getuperica.com

