Emotions can run high in any workplace, especially the fast-paced food service industry. But one man’s inexcusable language has cost him his job as Wendy’s fired a former restaurant manager for loudly cursing out an employee.
|| RELATED: What About The Kids? Adults Resort To Fist Fight At Chuck E. Cheese ||
|| RELATED: White Woman Follows Black Man In Walmart, Accuses Him Of Stealing A Phone Found in Her Car ||
According to TMZ, Sophia Cargill, who says she’s a general manager in training, filmed the expletive-laced meltdown. An assistant manager, identified only as Michael, can be heard calling her a “b**tch” and “f***ing lazy” after the Michigan restaurant had closed for the day.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Our Favorite Father-Son Pics Of Actor John David Washington And Denzel Washington
Our Favorite Father-Son Pics Of Actor John David Washington And Denzel Washington
1. "The Book Of Eli" Los Angeles Premiere (2010)Source:Getty 1 of 11
2. JDW Talks About His Dad on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'2 of 11
3. Movie Time
3 of 11
4. Denzel and John at a Lakers Game In 2018Source:Getty 4 of 11
5. Denzel Loves His Son So Much5 of 11
6. The Pair with New York Jets Vice President of Player Development Kevin WinstonSource:Getty 6 of 11
7. JDW Has A Funny Convo With Steve Harvey7 of 11
8. John and His Dad Attend a 2008 Lakers GameSource:Getty 8 of 11
9. Learn A Bit About Their Father-Son Relationship9 of 11
10. The Washington Family at the 2019 AFI HonorsSource:WENN 10 of 11
11. Denzel and John Watch The Lakers Take on the RaptorsSource:WENN 11 of 11
Wendy’s Manager Fired For Calling Black Woman ‘B**ch’ On Camera [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com