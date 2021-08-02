News
Study Confirms Cops Treat Black Drivers With Less Respect Than White Counterparts

A recent study found police officers have more pleasant interactions with white drivers than their Black counterparts using a compilation of body camera data.

Caron Nazario Traffic Stop

Source: Screenshot / Windsor Police Department

An all too familiar phrase, routine traffic stops are often anything but for Black drivers. A new study from the American Psychological Association found that police are more hostile when speaking to Black men than their white counterparts.  

Researchers examined the tone and intonation in a speech during traffic stops using body camera footage and audio clips. Building on prior studies showing police having a more respectful tone toward white people in various institutional settings.  

Researchers described using footage from an unnamed medium-sized U.S. city to put together a composite sketch of interactions during traffic stops. NBC News reported another study focusing on Oakland showed Black residents were 61 percent more likely to be told to put their hands on the wheel during a traffic stop than white residents.  

For Black drivers, this isn’t news, but documenting the pattern of behavior toward Black drivers could help address policies going further. But police interactions during traffic stops continue to be a source of concern, with some leading to fatal outcomes.

Two studies from last year highlighted a person’s likelihood of being stopped based on race. Data reviewed in Los Angeles last year showed Black people were significantly more likely to be stopped than their white counterparts.  

A local ABC affiliate found that over 10 years, 25 percent of people stopped were Black. Black people make up about 10 percent of the city’s population. The outlet further found that Black men and women were more likely to interact with police during a stop beyond a simple warning.  

Another report published last spring in Nature reviewed traffic stops across the country. Findings revealed that Black drivers were less likely to be stopped after sunset, suggesting that the increase in stops during the daytime was an indication of racial bias. The report also found states that decriminalizing marijuana also reduced search rates during a stop.  

Such data reinforces what many Black drivers and their passengers already know about “driving while Black.” With increasing examples of policing interactions gone wrong, some reformers look to find ways to improve policing through training and sensitivity courses.

But addressing racial disparities in police interactions, including changing police attitudes and tactics toward Black people, requires more than additional training.  Minimizing disparities could require local and state governments to adopt new policies and internal guidance on interactions during traffic stops. 

UPDATED: 11:30 a.m. ET, July 20, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict in April. One glaring example of that truth came Friday night in Maryland when cops gunned down Ryan LeRoux, a 21-year-old Black man who was killed in a McDonald's parking lot under questionable circumstances that cast doubt on the police narrative. https://twitter.com/SilverCoalition/status/1417310874650480642?s=20 Four Montgomery County police officers responded by firing a total of 24 shots at LeRoux "over the course of several seconds," the Washington Post reported, because they said he had a gun. His father said LeRoux's gun was legally owned. There is no evidence that LeRoux wielded the gun, let alone threatened the police with it. In fact, it's unclear what prompted the police to use deadly force if their lives were not threatened. LeRoux's father said he was shown about 25 minutes of bodycam video that police have said is too dark and "very difficult to see," effectively allowing them to control the narrative of the shooting. Nevertheless, police have also said they "believe" the footage shows LeRoux brandishing the gun. "So far, they have been unable to prove to me that my son raised a gun," Paul LeRoux said. "They have not proved to me that Ryan showed any reason to justify the amount of lethal force." Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich has called for a full investigation into the shooting that was allegedly prompted by LeRoux refusing to move his car from the McDonald's drive-thru. Police have said LeRoux "was not cooperative," which ultimately led to "a use of force resulting in Mr. LeRoux behind [sic] being shot by the officers." LeRoux's name joins a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people.

Study Confirms Cops Treat Black Drivers With Less Respect Than White Counterparts  was originally published on newsone.com

