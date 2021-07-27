North Carolina top for Airbnb hosts, report says

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re looking to take a late-summer staycation this year, you might want to check out Airbnb. The travel site named North Carolina as their top state with the most hospitable hosts, according to data collected over the past year.

The Tar Heel State was complemented for having a noticeable southern charm, including an Asheville property named Lucky W Cottage which received over 530 5-star reviews from visitors.

California came in second as the best place for an Airbnb rental. The state with a land mass three times the size of North Carolina carries the mystique of Hollywood along with the relaxing vibes of wine country that has kept travelers heading west. The Golden State also has one of the longest-running rentals– Glenn and Susan’s “Guest Studio Minutes from Mendocino”– a perfect 5-star property since 2012.

California was followed by the biggest state in the union with Texas as No. 3. The Lone Star State was ranked ahead of Tennessee and Oregon to round out the top five.

Despite the bottom-half of the Pacific Northwest coming in fifth overall, Portland, Oregon was named the top overall city, according to Airbnb.

Arizona came in sixth, falling just short of the top five and received honorable mention.

