Charlotte nine year old boy scores with new book

Mr. Kendric Best and his son, Bryson were determined to make good use of their time during the global coronavirus pandemic. Kendric, a licensed Realtor with Equity Real Estate and Founder of the Moving2Clt.com blog, was adamant that some of his free time was ensuring his children stayed busy during the national shutdown. Whether it was Bryson’s efforts to sell care kits for people needing masks and sanitizers or entertaining an audience on Bryon’s Youtube channel, “The Kid Knows Sports” or just playing football in the backyard as the world muddled through the pandemic, the Best family wasted no time finding constructive things to do. As things open up, Bryson not only emerged with new gifts and skills, he’s authored his first book at nine years old. Byrson’s book, ‘Touchdown Time’ is a look at the fun and intimate moments Kendric and Bryson had playing football in their backyard. “COMMUNITY VOICES” host, Ron Holland, talked with Kendric and Bryson about the new book, as well as Bryson’s entrepreneurial efforts.

