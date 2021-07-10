Radio One Exclusives
Evvie McKinney Gives Birth to Baby Girl!

Congratulations to singer and songwriter, Evvie McKinney! Evvie and her husband, Everett Anderson, welcomed their baby girl into the world on July 5, 2021. In her latest Instagram post, she notes that it was an easy delivery. Evvie delivered the seven pound baby twenty-five minutes after arriving at the birthing center. Evvie & Everett decided to name her Isabella Marie Anderson. Isabella meaning “Devoted to God”. Congratulations again to the Anderson’s on their newest family edition.

Checkout Cheryl Jacksons Interview with Evvie McKinney as she shares her testimony and gives an update on new music…

Koryn Hawthorne is officially a business owner! The gospel singer launched the Peach Cobbler Factory in her hometown of Abbeville, Louisiana this week. It’s open for business and they’re hiring! Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) In other news, James Fortune’s baby girl Rhyen celebrated her first birthday this month and Deitrick Haddon’s wife Domerella celebrated another year around the sun, too. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Scroll through the photos below for more updates on how the gospel industry spent this past week in church, at home and around town! SEE ALSO: Tasha Cobbs Launches Plus-Size Swimwear

Evvie McKinney Gives Birth to Baby Girl!

