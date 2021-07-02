States incentivize vaccinations while Delta strain spreads

Charlotte
| 07.02.21
Dismiss
Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Cornell P. Wright

Source: Cornell P. Wright / Cornell P. Wright

The Delta strain of the Coronavirus is spreading in various regions of the country – particularly in the Midwest and Southeast.  While North Carolina have seen a sparse number of cases related to the Delta strain, health officials are urging Americans to get vaccinated. To date, hospitalizations for Covid-19 appears to be restricted to people that aren’t vaccinated.  States and cities all over the country have now introduced a host of incentives to entice people to receive their shots.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, delved into this issue with Cornell P. Wright of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services – Minority Division.

 

Community Voices with Ron Holland , Cornell P. Wright , Delta Strain , NC Department of Health and Human Services , Ron Holland

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
57th Anniversary Of The Civil Rights Act: 5…
 1 day ago
07.02.21
Kylee D. Allen Discusses Being The Youngest In…
 1 week ago
06.25.21
Photos
Close