States incentivize vaccinations while Delta strain spreads

The Delta strain of the Coronavirus is spreading in various regions of the country – particularly in the Midwest and Southeast. While North Carolina have seen a sparse number of cases related to the Delta strain, health officials are urging Americans to get vaccinated. To date, hospitalizations for Covid-19 appears to be restricted to people that aren’t vaccinated. States and cities all over the country have now introduced a host of incentives to entice people to receive their shots. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, delved into this issue with Cornell P. Wright of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services – Minority Division.

