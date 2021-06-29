Kirk Franklin’s Wife Tammy Writes a Heart Warming Message to Her Husband

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Kirk Franklin’s wife, Tammy Franklin had a moment of mesmerization. Following the BET Awards which featured a performance by Kirk, Tammy had some kind words to say to her soul partner on Instagram, “For over 25 years I’ve watched him keep the focus on Jesus! #proudwife #hessocute #thatsmyman”

25 years of marriage going strong! Kirk Franklin walked away with the Gospel/Inspirational Artist Award in the 2021 BET Awards.

