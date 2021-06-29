Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The moratorium on evictions in North Carolina will end next month after Republicans rejected a one-month extension on Tuesday.

Starting July 1st, landlords can once again push forward evictions in the state, ending a 10-month freeze in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. A mixed array of emotions from both sides as Gov. Roy Cooper disagrees with the decision handed down by the GOP members of the Council of State.

“It’s disappointing to see Council of State Members revoke eviction protections for people still struggling to stay in their homes,” Cooper said in a statement.

“Many North Carolinians still need help and we will work to make sure landlords abide by the CDC evictions moratorium and that tenants can access rent and utility assistance from counties and the state HOPE program.”

The moratorium was put in place to protect certain residents from being kicked out of their homes, especially those families who’ve been ravaged by the pandemic.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed an extension to the federal eviction moratorium last week. Tenants who are unable to make rental payments will have some relief before the agency is expected to let the moratorium officially end on July 31.

Cooper, and others, asked the Council of State for a 30-day extension to align with CDC recommendations to end the moratorium at the start of August. Due to the Emergency Management Act, Copper has been able to keep the extension of the on the books. But a majority of the Council Members rejected the idea and the vote was split with Democrats wanting to keep the moratorium.

“The pandemic has presented a historic threat to the nation’s public health, according to the CDC. “Keeping people in their homes and out of crowded or congregate settings — like homeless shelters — by preventing evictions is a key step in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

North Carolina evictions moratorium to end July 1 after GOP rejection was originally published on wbt.com

Also On Praise 100.9: