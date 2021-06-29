Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A neighborhood in Raleigh remains on the lookout for a rare snake possibly slithering around since this past weekend.

Raleigh Police say a highly-venomous spitting zebra cobra got loose and was spotted on a porch of a house in the 7000 block of Sandringham Drive around 5:10 p.m. Monday, but the domesticated danger noodle hasn’t been spotted since that time.

The snake is native to the deserts of southern Africa, according to Bangor University. It is nocturnal creature and tends to be on the prowl when the sun goes down.

Animal control believes the serpent is still in the area, but given the pet’s nature it could be extremely dangerous if cornered or approached. They didn’t say whether or not it’s legal to own the snake.

Under North Carolina state law, it is “unlawful for any person to own, possess, use, transport, or traffic in any venomous reptile that is not housed in a sturdy and secure enclosure.”

Authorities say the owner of the cobra lives in the same neighborhood where it was spotted. No word if that individual will face changes.

If anyone spots the snake, they are asked to stay away and call 911 immediately.

Rare venomous spitting cobra on the loose in Raleigh was originally published on wbt.com

Also On Praise 100.9: