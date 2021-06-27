CLOSE
Charlotte native Anthony Hamilton to perform at three free festivals around North Carolina this Summer.
Novant Health announced that the R&B soul-singer will headline their ‘Welcome Back Fest’ street festivals in three different cities. Festivals in Charlotte, Wilmington and Winston-Salem will be held in July and August.
“Anthony has been a champion for health and safety during the pandemic, first by collaborating with Novant Health last year to spread important messaging about how to stay safe and healthy during the pandemic and now as the headliner for Welcome Back Fest,” said Kati Everett, Novant Health’s chief communications officer. “We
are delighted to work with him again to celebrate how far we’ve come and the people who have helped get us to where we are.”
The street festivals to mark the progress made in the fight against COVID-19, Novant Health said. The free community events aim to support diverse local businesses, honor healthcare heroes and celebrate the milestones reached.
Festival dates:
- Saturday, July 24 in Charlotte, N.C. (Location TBA)
- Saturday, Aug. 7 in Wilmington, N.C. (Location TBA)
- Saturday, Aug. 21 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Location TBA)
Anthony Hamilton to headline free Charlotte street festival in July was originally published on 1053rnb.com