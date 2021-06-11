Arts & Entertainment
YOU’RE INVITED: Todd Dulaney’s Taking Over Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell’s Facebook Live!

Praise Charlotte App Graphics

The wait is over! Todd Dulaney’s new album Anthems & Glory is here and he’s taking over Get Up Morning with Erica Campbell online on June 16, 2021 to tell you all about it!

Lock in with @ToddDulaney and follow @GetUpErica on social media for exclusive updates throughout the day that include a convo with Erica Campbell and Griff, an exclusive performance from Todd, plus an opportunity to go beyond the music and talk to Todd Dulaney personally at 12PM EST on Facebook Live!

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

The Bulletin: Tasha Cobbs Launches Plus-Size Swimwear, Tim & Brelyn Bowman's Baby Boy Gets Baptized + More

7 photos Launch gallery

The Bulletin: Tasha Cobbs Launches Plus-Size Swimwear, Tim & Brelyn Bowman's Baby Boy Gets Baptized + More

Continue reading The Bulletin: Tasha Cobbs Launches Plus-Size Swimwear, Tim & Brelyn Bowman’s Baby Boy Gets Baptized + More

The Bulletin: Tasha Cobbs Launches Plus-Size Swimwear, Tim & Brelyn Bowman's Baby Boy Gets Baptized + More

Busy week for some of our gospel favorites... CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Tasha Cobbs Leonard launched a plus-size swimwear collection under her Curve Athletics line, and Erica Campbell hit the bleachers to attend her niece's basketball game. Tim Bowman Jr. and his wife Brelyn's baby boy turned 1 year old this past week and to celebrate, they got him dedicated. RELATED: 11 Times Tasha Cobbs Leonard Slayed Goliath In Cute Fashion [PHOTOS] A few other inspirational celebs took to social media this past week to celebrate their ups: Pastor Jamal Bryant turned 50-years-old and Kierra Sheard took new family photos with her husband, Jordan Kelly. RELATED: Who Is Kierra Sheard's Husband, Jordan Kelly? [PHOTOS] Scroll through the photos below for more updates on how the gospel industry spent this past week in church, at home and around town!

