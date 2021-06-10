Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If you are looking for a way to make some money, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper just announced a plan that could make you $1 million richer.

Over the next three months, the state will be giving four people $1 million each to those who have gotten at least one vaccine.

So here’s how it works, if you are 18 years old or older and get vaccinated or have already received the COVID-19 vaccine, you will automatically be entered in the cash drawing.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

North Carolinians 12-17 years old who have received at least one shot are automatically entered in the drawing which pays $125,000 to your college education at a school of your choice.

The first drawing will be on June 23 and will occur every other week until the last one on August 4. The drawing will take place every other Wednesday.

For those who are still unsure, Governor Cooper threw in another incentive. For those who get the shot today and moving forward will be entered twice for each drawing.

“Getting that first shot now will double your chances each time a name is picked,” Cooper said. “Of course, the best reason to get vaccinated is to protect yourself and your family. Now that most people aren’t wearing masks in most places, unvaccinated people can be a real danger to each other.”

Will you be getting the vaccine if you haven’t already? For a chance at $1 million?

The Latest:

NC Offering $1 Million Cash Drawing To Vaccinated Residents was originally published on 927theblock.com