According to NBC4i, Mayor Andrew Ginther officially announced Elaine Bryant is the new chief of the Columbus Division of Police.
Bryant appeared next to Ginther and Safety Director Ned Pettus at the announcement Wednesday.
With her mother looking on in the audience, Bryant said her 21-year career has been both rewarding and heartbreaking.
In her first address to CPD officers, Bryant said that establishing trust between police and community members is the first order of business under her leadership.
In a press release Mayor Ginther stated, “It is with great pride and enthusiasm that I announce Elaine Bryant as our City’s next chief of police,” said Mayor Ginther. “She is a transformational leader with sound judgment and considerable experience, an effective advocate for change whose actions are rooted in compassion, empathy and engagement with those whom she serves and leads. I am confident that she is the right leader at the right time for the City of Columbus.”
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Barack Obama Makes Surprise Visit To Chicago Youth Football Team [VIDEO]
- Columbus Appoints First Black Female Police Chief
- Biden Taps Kamala Harris To Lead Another Matter Of Urgent Concern: Voting Rights
- For The Culture Podcast: The History of Gospel Music
- Omarion, Lalah Hathaway And Kierra Sheard Unite For Black Wall Street Tribute Anthem “We Will Never Forget”
- Hundreds Gather At Historic Tulsa Church’s Prayer Wall In Remembrance Of Tulsa Race Massacre
- Kierra Sheard-Kelly And Red Rocks Worship Unite For Live Performance Of “Something Has To Break”
- Ohio Man Gets 4 Life Sentences For Series Of Robbery Related Murders
- Urban One Celebrates Black Music Month with the Release of For The Culture: The History of Black Music Podcast Series!
- The Tulsa Race Massacre And Making The Case For Reparations
Columbus Appoints First Black Female Police Chief was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com