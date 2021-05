Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Officers in Chester County, SC, are reporting that they have arrested accused killer, Tyler Terry, alive. No shots were fired. Authorities stated that Terry was hungry and thirsty after being on the run for 7 days in the woods. Click here to read the full story.

Breaking News: Accused Killer Tyler Terry Has Been Arrested was originally published on 1053rnb.com

