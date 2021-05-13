When Will Gas Supplies Get Back To Normal?

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Every gas station I pass by these days, I’m looking to see if they have gas available. A few gas stations do, but most don’t! This is leaving drivers racing around town trying to find a place to fill-up before they run out of gas. However, on Wednesday night, we got some good news…the Colonial Fuel Pipeline was brought back online. But how long will it take for gas supplies to get back to normal? Experts believe it could take up to 2 weeks. Click here to find out!

