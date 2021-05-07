Men of Valor and Excellence Challenge Black Men to reach full potential

African American men have unique sets of social challenges that require vigorous holistic approaches.  Whether in education, career development; job opportunity or in some of the more regrettable circumstances such as the criminal justice system, Black Men are valiant over comers.  Equally important is giving Black men space to work through challenges and plot courses to reach their full potential.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES” host, Ron Holland delved into these issues with Lawrence Barker – Bey, Founder and Director of MOVE – Men of Valor & Excellence.  Also joining the conversations is MOVE’S Assistant Director, Willie Crite and the organization’s Coach/Trainer, Scott Coulter.

