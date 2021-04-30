KARS GROUP, LTD & NXT-CLT helping business owners reach the next level

Charlotte
| 04.30.21
Dismiss
Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Keisha A. Rivers

Source: Keisha A. Rivers / Keisha A. Rivers

For Keisha A. Rivers, helping business owners – especially African American entrepreneurs –  reach the next level of growth is a huge priority.  As President & Chief Outcome Facilitator of the KARS GROUP, LTD, Rivers is particularly keen on how development of strategic business plans, mentoring and the ability to scale are key ingredients of growth.  “COMMUNITY VOICES” host, Ron Holland talked with Keisha Rivers about how business owners can potentially receive upward of $15,000 to take their efforts to the next stage of accomplishment.

Community Voices with Ron Holland , KARS GROUP , Keisha A. Rivers , LTD , Ron Holland

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Go Outside Without a…
 2 days ago
04.28.21
Fully vaccinated people can resume travel at ‘low…
 4 weeks ago
04.02.21
Photos
Close