KARS GROUP, LTD & NXT-CLT helping business owners reach the next level

For Keisha A. Rivers, helping business owners – especially African American entrepreneurs – reach the next level of growth is a huge priority. As President & Chief Outcome Facilitator of the KARS GROUP, LTD, Rivers is particularly keen on how development of strategic business plans, mentoring and the ability to scale are key ingredients of growth. “COMMUNITY VOICES” host, Ron Holland talked with Keisha Rivers about how business owners can potentially receive upward of $15,000 to take their efforts to the next stage of accomplishment.

