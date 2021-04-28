Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Not very far from the acclaimed Woodstock Festival in Bethel, New York, a powerful celebration of black heritage was taking place.

In the summer of 1969, The Harlem Cultural Festival, just one hundred miles south of Woodstock, was home to a six-week event highlighting history, fashion and the black experience. Performers included Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips and more.

Much of the footage was never seen and largely forgotten–until now. In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson presents Summer of Soul. Described as “part music film, part historical record,” the documentary “shines a light on the importance of history to our spiritual well-being and stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present.”

Summer of Soul arrives on HULU and in theaters July 2.

Rare Performances By Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone & More Featured In New HULU Doc was originally published on wzakcleveland.com