Pastor John Hannah Discusses The Power Of Prayer In New Book, ‘Just Pray’

Get Up Erica
| 04.26.21
Dismiss
Praise Charlotte App Graphics

Pastor John Hannah called in today to discuss the power of prayer and his new book, Just Pray. If you missed the conversation, press play up top!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Pastor John Hannah Discusses The Power Of Prayer In New Book, ‘Just Pray’  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Fully vaccinated people can resume travel at ‘low…
 4 weeks ago
04.02.21
10 items
All The Ways Daniel Cameron Failed Breonna Taylor…
 1 month ago
03.14.21
Photos
Close