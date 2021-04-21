The Columbus Police Department is under scrutiny by the community after the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Columbus teen named Makhia Bryant while responding to a call of a disturbance in a southeast neighborhood.
According to reports, Columbus Police Officers were called just after 4:30 p.m. by a woman saying that a group of women were trying to stab her in the 3100 block of Legion Lane, north of Chatterton Road. Interim Chief of Police Michael Woods described the incident at a press conference as a female with a knife attempting to stab another person. A second person was pushed against a vehicle, when the other female goes toward the female aginst the car the officer fired his gun reportedly four times.
** WARNING GRAPHIC: Below is a video of the press conference that includes bodycam footage of the incident **
Police on the scene did render aid. Bryant was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition but later died at the hospital.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is gathering evidence to execute a full investigation. The officer who fired his gun is off of the streets pending a full investigation.
There are lots of videos and pictures from the scene including this video from a woman who is reportedly Makiyah Bryant’s aunt who shares her story before a crowd of media and onlookers.
** WARNING EXPLICIT LANGUAGE **
Story developing.
Bodycam Footage Released of the Fatal Shooting of the Columbus Teen by Police was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com