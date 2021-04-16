Drop The Mic: TD Jakes Explores The Power Of Words In New Book [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up Erica
| 04.16.21
Dismiss
Praise Charlotte App Graphics

Bishop TD Jakes joined us this week to talk about his new book “Don’t Drop the Mic: The Power of Your Words Can Change the World” due April 20th and Seven Deadly Sins movie that premiered on Lifetime last week.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

If you missed it, press play up top!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Drop The Mic: TD Jakes Explores The Power Of Words In New Book [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Fully vaccinated people can resume travel at ‘low…
 2 weeks ago
04.02.21
10 items
All The Ways Daniel Cameron Failed Breonna Taylor…
 1 month ago
03.14.21
Photos
Close