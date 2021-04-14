A high school basketball coach in Union County was killed in a shootout with a Mexican drug cartel in North Carolina, last week, according to Alamance County Sheriffs.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office responded to Wyatt Road near Burlington, NC on April 8, just before 1 AM, regarding gunshots heard in the area.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they identified evidence of a shooting and located two individuals who were suffering from gunshot wounds inside the home. Union County high school basketball coach Barney Harris was pronounced dead at the scene, and another man was transported to a local hospital, but later passed away from his injuries.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Alamance County Sheriff’s Office detectives determined that the two men were a part of separate criminal enterprises. Investigators believe that Harris and a team of people were at the home to steal illegal narcotics and money. At some point, deputies said a shootout occurred and which resulted in the deaths of Harris and Alonso Lara.

During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office has seized five firearms, approximately $7,000 in cash, and 1.2 kilograms of suspected cocaine. Two vehicles that were involved in the incident were also found. One found in Guilford County and one in Alamance County.

On Sunday, April 11 deputies arrested Steven Stewart, Jr. and he was charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in relation to the Wyatt Road incident. Deputies say Juan Salinas Lara is also wanted in this case and has active warrants for trafficking in cocaine.

The Latest:

North Carolina high school coach, teacher killed in shootout with Mexican drug cartel was originally published on 1053rnb.com