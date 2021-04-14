CLOSE
North Carolina high school coach, teacher killed in shootout with Mexican drug cartel

A high school basketball coach in Union County was killed in a shootout with a Mexican drug cartel in North Carolina, last week, according to Alamance County Sheriffs.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office responded to Wyatt Road near Burlington, NC on April 8, just before 1 AM, regarding gunshots heard in the area.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they identified evidence of a shooting and located two individuals who were suffering from gunshot wounds inside the home. Union County high school basketball coach Barney Harris was pronounced dead at the scene, and another man was transported to a local hospital, but later passed away from his injuries.

Alamance County Sheriff’s Office detectives determined that the two men were a part of separate criminal enterprises. Investigators believe that Harris and a team of people were at the home to steal illegal narcotics and money. At some point, deputies said a shootout occurred and which resulted in the deaths of Harris and Alonso Lara.

During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office has seized five firearms, approximately $7,000 in cash, and 1.2 kilograms of suspected cocaine. Two vehicles that were involved in the incident were also found. One found in Guilford County and one in Alamance County.

On Sunday, April 11 deputies arrested Steven Stewart, Jr. and he was charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in relation to the Wyatt Road incident. Deputies say Juan Salinas Lara is also wanted in this case and has active warrants for trafficking in cocaine.

 

 

Protest after an officer shot a man in Brooklyn Center

Cops Kill People: Protest Erupts In Minneapolis After Officer Kills Black Motorist Daunte Wright

6 photos Launch gallery

Cops Kill People: Protest Erupts In Minneapolis After Officer Kills Black Motorist Daunte Wright

Continue reading Cops Kill People: Protest Erupts In Minneapolis After Officer Kills Black Motorist Daunte Wright

Cops Kill People: Protest Erupts In Minneapolis After Officer Kills Black Motorist Daunte Wright

[caption id="attachment_964580" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty[/caption] You would think that during the murder trial of ex-cop Derek Chauvin, that police would chill on killing Black people. Nevertheless, on Sunday (April 11), a Black man was killed in Minneapolis during a traffic stop in the Brooklyn Center suburb. https://twitter.com/ChrisHrapsky/status/1381409978565677070 It all started when 20-year-old Daunte Wright was pulled over for the crime of having air fresheners on his rear-view mirror. During the stop, the cops determined he had a warrant for his arrest. At some point, while returning to the car, which his mother says was given to him a couple of weeks ago, Wright was shot and killed. Reports the New York Times: A 20-year-old Black man died after a police officer shot him during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb on Sunday, sending hundreds of people into the streets where they clashed with police officers into Monday morning. The protests in Brooklyn Center came hours before the 11th day of the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who has been charged with murdering George Floyd, was set to begin in a courtroom less than 10 miles away. Outside of the Brooklyn Center Police Department on Sunday night, smoke billowed into the air as a line of police officers fired rubber bullets and chemical agents at protesters, some of whom lobbed rocks, bags of garbage and water bottles at the police. Brooklyn Center’s mayor ordered a curfew until 6 a.m., and the local school superintendent said the district would move to remote learning on Monday “out of an abundance of caution.” The Twin Cities are still reeling from the murder of George Floyd, and this latest shooting only heightened tensions. Soon after news of the shooting, protesters began assembling at the sight of the incident. https://twitter.com/kimvhyatt/status/1381371001603297286 The local police called in the national guard while the cops were already outfitted in riot gear. If the shooting was justified, why would you need all that backup, though. As details continue to be revealed, it goes without saying that Twitter is furious (see below) at this latest suspect incident involving a Black man's death at the hands of police under questionable at best circumstances. This story is developing.  https://twitter.com/CNeroTV/status/1381390374388838401      

 

 

 

