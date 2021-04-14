Officer Bruce Griggs Discusses What You Should Do When You Have An Encounter With Police [EXCLUSIVE] 

In 2021, being Black in America is still a crime.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

In light of recent excessive force used against Black Lieutenant Caron Nazario during a traffic stop in Virginia in which he was pepper sprayed and 20-year-old Daunte Wright who was killed after being pulled over when an officer “mistakingly” fired her gun instead of taser, we wanted to provide information on how handle police.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

For that reason, Officer Bruce Griggs, Atlanta-based juvenile probation officer and founder of Operation Correct Start, joined us today to discuss what you should do if you ever have an encounter with police.

Officer Grigg’s mission is to save our Black boys, as is ours. If you missed the conversation, take a listen up top!

SEE ALSO:

26-Year Veteran Police Officer Kimberly A. Potter Identified As Daunte Wright’s Killer

Virginia Cop Fired After Pepper-Spraying Black Army Lieutenant During Violent Traffic Stop

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police 28 photos Launch gallery 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police 1. Amadou Diallo, 22 Source: 1 of 28 2. Sean Bell, 23 Source: 2 of 28 3. Kenneth Chamberlain Sr., 68 Source: 3 of 28 4. Ramarley Graham, 18 Source: 4 of 28 5. Trayvon Martin, 17 Source: 5 of 28 6. Kimani Gray, 16 Source: 6 of 28 7. Jonathan Ferrell, 24 Source: 7 of 28 8. Omar Abrego, 37 Source: 8 of 28 9. Ezell Ford, 25 Source: 9 of 28 10. Dante Parker, 36 Source: 10 of 28 11. Jack Jacquez, 27 Source: 11 of 28 12. Akai Gurley, 28 Source: 12 of 28 13. Tony Robinson, 19 Source: 13 of 28 14. Walter Scott, 50 Source: 14 of 28 15. Freddie Gray, 25 Source: 15 of 28 16. Michael Sabbie, 35 Source: 16 of 28 17. Delrawn Small, 37 Source: 17 of 28 18. Alton Sterling, 37 Source: 18 of 28 19. Philando Castile, 32 Source: 19 of 28 20. Gregory Frazier, 56 Source: 20 of 28 21. Tyre King, 13 Source: 21 of 28 22. Terence Crutcher, 40 Source: 22 of 28 23. Keith Lamont Scott, 43 Source: 23 of 28 24. Alfred Olango, 38 Source: 24 of 28 25. Reginald Thomas, 36 Source: 25 of 28 26. Carnell Snell Jr., 18 Source: 26 of 28 27. Joshua Beal, 25 Source: 27 of 28 28. Kajuan Raye, 19 Source: 28 of 28 Skip ad Continue reading 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Officer Bruce Griggs Discusses What You Should Do When You Have An Encounter With Police [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com