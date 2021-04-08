Former NFL player killed 5 including prominent Rock Hill doctor, before killing himself, AP reports

At least five people were killed, including two children in a mass shooting Wednesday afternoon in South Carolina, York County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. A suspect was found after an hours-long manhunt.

Associated Press is reporting a source briefed on a mass shooting said the gunman who killed five people including a prominent doctor was former NFL player Phillip Adams. The source told AP that Adams shot himself to death early Thursday with a .45-caliber weapon.

The source told AP, they were briefed on the investigation but was not authorized to speak publicly. The source said Adams had been treated by Dr. Robert Lesslie, and that his parents lived nearby in Rock Hill.

The shooting happened around 4:45 pm Wednesday on Marshall Road in Rock Hill.

Those killed were, 70-year-old Dr. Lesslie, his wife, 69-year-old Barbara Lesslie were both found dead as a result of gunshot wounds, as well as their two grandchildren, 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie. James Lewis of Gastonia, 38, was found shot and killed outside the home. York County Sheriff spokesman Trent Faris said a sixth person was shot and was taken to a local hospital with “serious injuries.”

Dr. Lesslie was a well-known emergency room doctor in the area and wrote several books, including “Angels in the E.R.”

