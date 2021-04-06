Travis Greene and Todd Dulaney have teamed up for a new song about the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It’s called “Easter” and they released it right before the religious holiday on April 2.

What I could not pay

He handled for me

He took the bill and the receipt

It’s signed in blood

Check out the music video below!

Travis Greene and Todd Dulaney Release Joint Music Video was originally published on getuperica.com

