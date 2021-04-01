CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Watch: Todd Dulaney Teaches Travis Greene How To Box On Set of “Easter” Music Video

Todd Dulaney is not only a gospel singer and former baseball player, but he’s also a pretty talented dog trainer and boxer. If you follow him on Instagram, you’ve seen his work in action.

Recently, while on set of a music video for the “Easter” song he and Travis Greene collaborated on, he put in more work, teaching Travis Greene how to throw hands and box!

“What better thing to do when you’re on set then box?” Greene captioned the video. “Todd showed me the ropes a few days ago and now I’m pretty confident I could beat him up.”

Dulaney responded, “Mann we had so much fun shooting this together. I know you guys will love the video.”

 

Travis Greene and Todd Dulaney’s music video for “Easter” drops on Good Friday (April 2). Check out the fun moment they shared boxing on set below!

 

 

Watch: Todd Dulaney Teaches Travis Greene How To Box On Set of "Easter" Music Video

