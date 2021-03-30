Sunday Best season 5 winner Joshua Rogers has a new song: “I’m Gon’ Trust.” It comes as an inspirational response to the past year’s pandemic and tragedy.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

“With so many that have lost loved ones, jobs and more, trusting God is the only thing that has kept us from falling completely apart,” Rogers says. “This song offers hope in a time where there seems to be very little.”

Take a look at Joshua Rogers’ music video for “Still Gon’ Trust” below.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Watch Joshua Rogers’ Music Video For His New Song, ‘Still Gon’ Trust’ was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9: