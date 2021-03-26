Potential Business Start-ups with Stimulus Check

Tens of millions of Americans have now received a stimulus check to help navigate some of the most urgent financial priorities we’ve seen as a nation in generations. The working class and minority communities continue to wade through the doldrums of economic and financial uncertainty. How we emerge as a nation from these financial challenges depends largely on decisions we make as a country, and our personal priorities. One viable consideration as we come out on the other side of the global pandemic is to use a portion of stimulus money to launch a business. “COMMUNITY VOICES” host, Ron Holland delved into this issue with Natalie Williams, Executive Director of the Women’s Business Center.

