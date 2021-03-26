Potential Business Start-ups with Stimulus Check

Charlotte
| 03.26.21
Dismiss
Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Natalie Williams

Source: Natalie Williams / Natalie Williams

Tens of millions of Americans have now received a stimulus check to help navigate some of the most urgent financial priorities we’ve seen as a nation in generations. The working class and minority communities continue to wade through the doldrums of economic and financial uncertainty.  How we emerge as a nation from these financial challenges depends largely on decisions we make as a country, and our personal priorities. One viable consideration as we come out on the other side of the global pandemic is to use a portion of stimulus money to launch a business.  “COMMUNITY VOICES” host, Ron Holland delved into this issue with Natalie Williams, Executive Director of the Women’s Business Center. 

 

Community Voices with Ron Holland , Natalie Williams , National Institute Economic Development , Ron Holland , Women's Business Center

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
10 items
All The Ways Daniel Cameron Failed Breonna Taylor…
 2 weeks ago
03.14.21
25 items
Sasha Obama Is Living Her Best Life
 2 weeks ago
03.14.21
Photos
Close