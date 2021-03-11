CLOSE
The Royal Family Scrambles To Be Seen In Public With Black People After Meghan Markle’s Interview

Prince William's public denial that his family is racist just happened to come as he was flanked by a Black woman.

BRITAIN-ROYALS-VISIT

Source: JUSTIN TALLIS / Getty

A statement from Buckingham Palace expressing concern about Oprah Winfrey‘s bombshell interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have been light on words, but the optics behind the shameless subsequent public relations push by the Royal Family speaks volumes.

In what sure seems like an effort to combat allegations of racism, high-profile members of the Royal Family — and Markle’s in-laws — have scrambled to be seen in public with Black people in recent days. Doing so follows a familiar script for anybody accused of being anti-Black and is tantamount to the oft-repeated tone-deaf statement that “some of my best friends are Black.”

The latest evidence of that strong possibility came Thursday when Prince William, Harry’s brother, addressed the controversy in public for the first time. While visiting a London school — described on its website as an institution “for children from all backgrounds”– William resorted to a “racist bone“-esque tactic and denied the existence of any racism in his family.

“We are very much not a racist family,” Prince William said unconvincingly.

By happenstance — or, more realistically, because of carefully coordinated planning — William’s comment came as he just happened to be flanked by a Black woman who appeared to be a staffer of sorts, though her identity has not been revealed.

BRITAIN-ROYALS-VISIT

Source: JUSTIN TALLIS / Getty

William was also photographed at the school watching the children play, including one perfectly-timed snapshot featuring a Black child. (Yes, white children were there too.)

BRITAIN-ROYALS-VISIT

Source: JUSTIN TALLIS / Getty

That appearance came days after William and Harry’s father, Prince Charles, made a very public visit to a Black church that doubled as a COVID-19 testing center. The visit came on Tuesday, two days after the interview aired in the U.S. and one day after it aired in the U.K. Charles had reportedly not visited that church since 2007.

Prince Of Wales And Duchess Of Cornwall Undertake Engagements In London To Thank Those Involved In The COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

Source: WPA Pool / Getty

Later on that same day, Charles followed up that appearance with a photo op alongside another unidentified Black woman under the purported guise of reviewing a promotional video about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Prince Of Wales And Duchess Of Cornwall Undertake Engagements In London To Thank Those Involved In The COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

Source: WPA Pool / Getty

Are we to believe that all of the above is a coincidence?

A more realistic explanation is that the carefully coordinated appearances were meant to prove to the public that the Royal Family does indeed care about Black lives.

A quick review of the vast trove of recent photos taken by Getty Images failed to immediately turn up other random instances of Charles and/or William appearing at public events alongside Black people — aside from Meghan and Harry’s wedding.

Meanwhile, polling from last summer shows British people continue to hold racist views and that minorities continue to face discrimination.

While Royal racism is nothing new, to be sure, the recipe for using Black people as props is hardly unique to the U.K.

We all saw then-Republican Rep. Mark Meadows pulled out Lynne Patton — a Black woman and Eric Trump‘s former party planner who was appointed to a lofty HUD position — to prove Donald Trump could not possibly be racist.

That unfortunate moment came in 2019 during Michael Cohen‘s testimony before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform to detail his relationship of corruption, greed and racism with the former president.

That prompted Meadows to summon Patton to the House floor.

“Lynne Patton says she would not work for a man who is racist… She disagrees with you. She says as a daughter of a man born in Birmingham, Alabama, that there is no way that she would work for an individual who was a racist.” Meadows, suggesting Patton represents all Black people, asked, “How do you reconcile the two of those?”

SEE ALSO:

A Royal Disgrace: We’re Discussing Racism All Wrong

‘Gangster Royalty’: Watch British Press Melt Down When Confronted With Racist Meghan Markle Headlines

Royal Racism Is Nothing New: Meghan Markle’s ‘Dark’ Claim Spotlights Racist History Of Buckingham Palace

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Canada House

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Critics Cry White Tears After 'Independence' Announcement

8 photos Launch gallery

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Critics Cry White Tears After 'Independence' Announcement

Continue reading Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Critics Cry White Tears After ‘Independence’ Announcement

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Critics Cry White Tears After 'Independence' Announcement

[caption id="attachment_3898764" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Samir Hussein / Getty[/caption] Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced that they would "step back as senior members" of Britain's royal family, the response has been polarizing. While some folks were happy Meghan would be distancing herself from the scope of the racist U.K. media, other naysayers were crying white tears about the transition. Prince Harry and Meghan made their announcement on Wednesday via an Instagram post. "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the post read. "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen." Harry and Meghan, who was born in Los Angeles and lived in Canada for a couple of years while starring in the TV drama "Suits," will no longer live full-time in the U.K. Instead, they said they will split their time between the United Kingdom and North America. "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity," they wrote. "We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties." Buckingham Palace also released a statement saying "these are complicated issues that will take time to work through." Despite the measured announcement, certain fanatics — e.g. White people loyal to the crown — nearly had a meltdown about the Duke and Duchess' decision. Piers Morgan, in particular, had some harsh words for the two. He tweeted on Wednesday, "The Queen must FIRE Their Royal Hustlers: Deluded Meghan and Harry should be stripped of their titles before this pair of grasping, selfish, scheming Kardashian-wannabes bring down the Monarchy." https://twitter.com/piersmorgan/status/1215216218644385793?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1215216218644385793&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fionenewsone.wordpress.com%2Fwp-admin%2Fpost-new.php%3Fpost_type%3Dmedia_playlist   Many people are worried that Prince Harry and Meghan will continue to live a privileged life via taxpayers and the royals' money. But again, if you read their announcement, the two said they plan on sharing the "full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties." The two have kept people updated to a degree by launching a website, SussexRoyal.com, detailing some of their plans. For example, they intend to keep the Frogmore Cottage gifted to them and owned by Queen Elizabeth II as their official U.K. residence. The two will also no longer participate in the Royal Rota system, which allows the U.K. print and broadcast outlets exclusive access to the royal family's official engagements. The two further stated that they would continue their royal patronages of multiple charities based in the U.K. while also working to mold their own Sussex Royal charity around "community action" and "progressive change." The Duke and Duchess also reiterated that they will be "members of the Royal Family with financial independence" which should "enable them to continue to carry out their duties for Her Majesty The Queen, while having the future financial autonomy to work externally." The two will no longer take money from the Sovereign Grant, which is the annual funding of the monarchy that they say covered 5% of their official office expenses. But despite this news, along with the racist coverage Meghan has received from the press and Meghan's own confession that the spotlight has been very difficult, many white tears have been flowing about the Duke and Dutchess' decision. Check out some of the most intense responses in the tweets below.

The Royal Family Scrambles To Be Seen In Public With Black People After Meghan Markle’s Interview  was originally published on newsone.com

